Railroad crossing closings to affect Germantown traffic

Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin performing maintenance on all rail crossings within Germantown this week.

The first crossing affected will be take place Dec. 28 on Poplar Pike just east of Germantown High School. It will be closed to traffic from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 pm.

Southern Ave. will remain open at all times during this closing and is a suggested alternate route.

The next scheduled closing will take place Dec. 30 at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Pike. This crossing will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use Massey or West Street as alternate ways of crossing the tracks.

Closings of other Germantown rail crossings for maintenance will be announced when those times and dates are determined. Benchmark Traffic Control is handling traffic control for NSRR.

For more information, please contact Freddie Baltazar, at 864-766-9745.