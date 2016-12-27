Germantown home sales trending up this winter

Home sales rocketed for the second consecutive month in Germantown.

Sales were up 22 percent last month, with 73 recorded in the Memphis Area Association of Realtors database.

The increase mimics a trend from October, when sales were up nearly 40 percent.

The city began 2016 down 37 percent but has now seen increases in six of the last 11 months.

The median sales price in Germantown was down 8 percent in November at $280,000. Lakeland and Collierville had the highest prices in Shelby County at $378,950 and $332,000, respectively.

New home sales are down 35 percent this year, with only 15 recorded.

So far this year sales are up nearly 6 percent, with 848 recorded through 11 months.

Bartlett leads the suburban cities with 1,222 sales through the year. Collierville is second at 1,106.

Sales in Cordova are up 9 percent this year, with the median sales price at $144,000.

At 15,074, Shelby County sales are up a whopping 10 percent.