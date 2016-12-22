Several local residents recently participated in the annual Wreaths Across America Day. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. PICTURED: Flondia Reed and Clarice Dockins adorn graves with wreaths at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery near Germantown. For more information, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.