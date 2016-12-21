City’s school system ranked among top places to work

Germantown Municipal Schools was recently named one of the top 60 workplaces in Memphis.

“We are incredibly humbled by this reoccurring distinction,” said Director of Human Resources Elissa Stratton. “GMSD employees are the backbone of this amazing district, and everyday they put forth their talents and educational expertise to serve the students of Germantown. We are so grateful for our employees as well as their individual contributions that, collectively, make GMSD a great place to work.”

The Top Workplaces lists are based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics LLC, a research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including alignment, execution and connection, to name a few.

The web site then quantifies that data and ranks workplaces in particular regions.

Germantown Municipal School District is ranked against other educational institutions, including private schools. With more than 599 employees, it is also one of the largest employers in Germantown.

The City of German-town also earned the distinction. This is the second consecutive year that both have earned high marks and made the list.

According to Workplace-Dynamics, the school’s employees had the following things to say as to why they ranked GMSD so highly:

“The level of excellence achieved coupled with the family feel.”

“The strong family and community support.”

“I feel valued and encouraged. I am well-supported.”

“I feel appreciated, supported, and valued. This motivates me to do my best at my job. “

“The people, atmosphere and ability to do different things throughout the day.”

Superintendent Jason Manual said, “The single most important factor in a student’s success is the teacher in the classroom. Germantown Municipal Schools believes the best way to recruit, retain, and develop our staff is by providing a work environment that honors our teachers as professionals.”