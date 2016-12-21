Aspen Dental opens in Cordova

Aspen Dental recently opened a location in Cordova at 695 N. Germantown Pkwy. Aspen Dental aims to “make access to dental care even easier for residents.” Appointments are now available at the new practice.

The new Cordova office is led by Dr. Cynthia Brown, who received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Meharry Medical College.

The Cordova office brings a much-needed access to affordable, quality care, including dental services that range from dentures and preventive care to general dentistry and restoration. For more information, call 614-2142.