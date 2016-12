The Germantown Lady Red Devils fell behind 17-3 early to Collierville Friday night and never recovered, losing 54-31 to the rival Lady Dragons at home.

Tenitra Wilson had nine points and Karlynn Woods chipped in five for Germantown.

The 4-4 Red Devils will play at Hutchison on Jan. 5.

PICTURED: Germantown’s Carria Smith takes a shot in the lane over the out stretched hand of Collierville’s Destiny Shaw.