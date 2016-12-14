Fellow Golden State Warriors attend Clark’s jersey retirement

Former Red Devil standout Ian Clark shared his jersey retirement ceremony with friends, family and NBA teammates Friday night during Germantown’s game against rival Collierville.

Fellow members of the Golden State Warriors were in town to play the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

A 2009 graduate of Germantown, Clark scored 1,846 points in his four years of high school.

He went on to average nearly 19 points a game during his senior year at Belmont before signing with the Utah Jazz in 2013.

PICTURED: From left are Damian Jones, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee, Ian Clark, Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw, Steph Curry and Zaza Pachulia.

PICTURED: Germantown’s Ian Clark shares a laugh with Patrick McCaw and Draymond Green during his jersey retirement ceremony Friday night.

Photos by bigKphotos.com